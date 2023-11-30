Multiple cars stranded after Google Maps leads them 'straight into the desert with no road'

article

Google has apologized to travelers who were directed to the Mojave Desert in California while traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles .

Shelby Easler posted the video on TikTok showing what happened when she and her brother followed a route from Google Maps to get around the closure of Interstate 15 on Nov. 19.

"We apologize for the incident and will no longer route drivers traveling between Las Vegas and Barstow down those roads," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN EVACUATES 160 AMERICANS BY CRUISE SHIP FROM ISRAEL: REPORT

Google headquarters is seen in Mountain View, California, on September 26, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In the video, Easler posted that the suggested route had her driving "straight into the desert with no road."

"Going like 2 mph bc our cars are being destroyed," she wrote.

The footage then showed several cars stopped, with Easler saying all the vehicles, who apparently followed the same route from the same Google Maps directions, got stuck on the dirt road.

Easler said they waited hours for a tow truck because of damage to her car.

Sunset near Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley National Park on July 17, 2023, in Death Valley, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The California Highway Patrol was dealing with accidents on the freeway and couldn't get to her and the other vehicles in the desert, she said.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com



