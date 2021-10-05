Carmine's hostess attack suspects arraigned

Three women from Texas were arraigned Tuesday in an attack on a hostess at Carmine's Italian Restaurant on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The incident last month allegedly stemmed over showing proof of vaccination that is required in all New York City restaurants.

The three women showed documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations but the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party didn't have proof.

Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston and Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, both of Humble, were accused of punching and hitting the hostess multiple times. The trio also broke her necklace during the assault, according to police officers.

The three later claimed that the hostess, who is white, spoke condescendingly to them and used a racial slur. A lawyer representing the restaurant disputed that claim

The three women face assault and harassment charges. The three were released on their own recognizance and the cases were adjourned until Nov. 18, 2021.

"It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies – and trying to make a living," said a spokesperson from Carmine’s Italian Restaurant said in the days after the attack. "Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness."