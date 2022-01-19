Cardi B paying funeral costs for Bronx fire victims

article

Rapper Cardi B says she will cover the burial expenses for all of the victims of the tragic Bronx fire earlier this month.

17 people, including 8 children, died in the high-rise fire in the Fordham Heights section of the city.

The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

"I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," Cardi B said in a statement.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."

PHOTOS SHOW HORROR OF DEADLY FIRE

"Cardi B, in true New York fashion, swiftly answered the call to help those affected by this tragic fire," said Daniele Baierlein and Jorge Luis Paniagua Valle, co-executive directors, Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.



Cardi B said, "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

FIRE VICTIMS REMEMBERED

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has raised more than $2.5 million in donations.

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can donate online at www.nyc.gov/fund, or by mailing a check — made payable to "The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City," indicating that donations are for the "Bronx Fire Relief Fund" in the memo field or a note enclosed with the check — to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, 253 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10007.

The Jan. 9th fire was sparked by a space heater. Fire officials say most of the victims died of smoke inhalation.