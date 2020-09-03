Car thefts up 2,000% in Scarsdale, 60% across Westchester County

Westchester County officials say they are cracking down on a dramatic spike in auto thefts.

“They’ll come with three to seven people with a view that each person will steal a car while they’re here, so we’re getting hammered” says Assistant District Attorney Steven Vandervelden.

Stealing cars from driveways has become commonplace seemingly overnight, with thieves targeting affluent Westchester County villages and towns like Scarsdale, Rye, Harrison, and Rye Brook since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In fact, police say the thefts are up more than 60% countywide and 2,000% in Scarsdale. And the thieves are all young teens.

"Those cars are being used in robberies, they're bieng used in drug transactions, we've had cars unfortunately that have ended up striking individuals in Connecticut," said Vandervelden.

Now, the Westchester District Attorney has launched a campaign urging residents to lock their car and take the key fob with them.

