Car thefts rise in Suffolk County amid pandemic lockdown

Cops in Suffolk County, Long Island, are urging residents to lock their cars in the wake of a dramatic spike in car thefts as well as vehicle break-ins so far this year.

The Suffolk County Police Department said that reports of stolen vehicles are up more than 20% and thefts from parked cars are up more than 30% through mid-May over the same period in 2019.

"Always lock your car doors, it's that simple. The increase in thefts of and from vehicles is a direct result of owners not taking the extra step to ensure their cars are secured," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said. "It can make the difference between becoming a victim or not."

The time frame of the rise in these vehicle crimes includes the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home and business shutdown orders. Due to those circumstances, many residents presumably aren't driving their vehicles nearly as much.

"Many victims of vehicle thefts have not only left cars unlocked, but also left key fobs in plain view, allowing potential car thieves to easily enter the vehicle and with the press of a button, start the engine and drive away," police said in a press release.