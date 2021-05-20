Car thefts skyrocket in NYC

article

The number of car thefts in New York City is up 50% according to NYPD figures.

The NYPD says in the last 28 days there were 803 car thefts in the city. That compares to 537 in the same period last year.

In the past week, the numbers are worse. Car thefts are up 64% year-over-year. There were 236 thefts compared to 144 a year ago.

Car thefts have been a growing problem for several years. There were 9,038 grand larceny auto cases reported in the city in 2020. That was up from 5,422 in 2019.

The NYPD blames much of the problem on people leaving their car running while they jump out to run errands. Key fobs left in the car are also a contributor to the problem.

Car thefts are part of an overall increase in crime in the city. Murders are up 66% in the past 28 days versus last year. Shootings are up 130% for the same period. Robberies are up 54%.

The NYPD said that overall crime in the city rose 30% in April.

