TV station news vehicle stolen in Manhattan

article

A man was arrested in the Bronx after stealing a news vehicle in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

The man allegedly stole a WCBS news vehicle in Midtown at about 4 p.m.

The NYPD tracked the vehicle to 138th Street and Cypress Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Officers arrested the 24-year-old suspect.

The driver's side door was damaged during the joyride after the theft.

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters