Car crashes into building killing driver, sparking fire displacing six families

A car crashed into an apartment building in Manchester on Thursday, killing the driver and sparking a fire that displaced six families, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the crash at around 2:45 a.m., Daniel A. French, chief of Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS, said in a briefing at the fire scene. They battled heavy fire that spread from the crashed car to the six-unit building's second floor and attic, French said.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash, authorities said. The person's identity was not immediately released.

The occupants of the six-unit building at 207-209 Center St. all escaped safely, French said.

Photos posted on Twitter show flames shooting up from the building's roof amid heavy smoke.

Firefighters had stopped attacking from the inside because it was deemed too dangerous. Crews remained on the scene hours later at dawn.

With the Associated Press

