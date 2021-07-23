Car crashes into barbershop in Westchester

A car crashed head-first into a building on Friday morning, injuring at least two people, authorities said.

The driver struck a parked vehicle, two pedestrians, and then storefronts on Lake Avenue in Yonkers, police said.

"The pedestrians were a mother and child who suffered significant injuries but are stable at this time," Sgt. Frank DiDomizio said in an email to FOX 5 NY. "The accident investigation is ongoing."

A car crashed into a building in Yonkers, N.Y., Friday, July 23, 2021. (FOX 5 NY via SkyFOX)

Video from SkyFOX showed smashed-in storefronts for a barbershop and a watch repair shop. The car stopped so far into the building that it wasn't visible from the helicopter until crews pulled it out and loaded it onto a flatbed tow truck to be taken away.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

