Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect found competent to stand trial

A North Carolina man who allegedly shut down Capitol Hill when he parked his truck next to the Library of Congress and told police he had a bomb was found competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with use of a weapon of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials after the incident in August.

Government offices were evacuated and nearby neighborhoods were cleared while police set up a perimeter around Roseberry’s vehicle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and D.C. police joined Capitol police in the effort to contain the possible threat, and snipers were set up at strategic points.

Meanwhile, Roseberry delivered an hours-long rant on social media throughout the ordeal.

The bomb threat was just the most recent in a string of incidents that have kept the nation’s capital on edge – the most notable being the Jan. 6 riot.

During the Capitol riot, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, halting the joint session of Congress' vote certification process, which ultimately cemented President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The day before the riot, a suspect planted pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C.

The FBI is still searching for the suspect.

Then, in April, one Capitol police officer was killed and another was injured when a car rammed into a protective barrier.

