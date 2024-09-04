Candice Miller reportedly living in $10M Miami condo owned by a von Fürstenberg

The Brief: A real estate developer and father of two took his own life after several reported botched financial dealings in NYC. His wife, Candice Miller, a lifestyle influencer who lived in the Hamptons with her husband Brandon, reportedly sold their million-dollar and is living in a South Beach complex owned by the von Fürstenberg family. Candice's financial status remains uncertain following reports of her late husband's multi-million dollar debts.



Many have questioned the whereabouts of influencer-mother of two, and recent widow, Candice Miller, following her husband's suicide in July.

Recent reports suggest that Candice has been living in a Miami condo owned by a von Fürstenberg family member.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our "Best Dressed" With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Expand

Candice Miller is most known for her "Mama & Tata" platform, where she would often show off her expensive lifestyle alongside her real estate developer-husband, Brandon Miller.

She is also the founder of the fashion label, Black Iris.

According to a bond petition filed in New York, obtained by the Real Deal., Candice lists the new South Beach condo as an address.

However, Candice's financial status remains uncertain following reports of her late husband's multi-million dollar debts.

The couple's lavish lifestyle has never been a secret.

In August, the Real Deal reported that Candice had put their "debt-ridden" Hamptons home on the market for $15 million.

An aerial shot of Candice and Brandon Miller’s Hamptons home. Google Earth

Where is Candice Miller?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Alexander von Furstenberg and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attend a shopping event at Diane von Furstenberg at The Grove to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on February 25, 2016 in Los Ang Expand

According to The Post, the condo is a three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home that was purchased last year at $10 million by a trust linked to Alexander von Fürstenberg.

Candice is connected to the von Fürstenberg family through the model Alison von Fürstenberg, wife of Alexander von Fürstenberg, who is the son of the fashion mogul Diane von Fürstenberg and her late ex-husband, Prince Egon von Fürstenberg.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - JUNE 15: Ali Kay and Candice Miller attend INSTITUTE FOR CIVIC LEADERSHIP 2010 Spring Benefit at DVF Studio on June 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Alison von Fürstenberg, who also goes by Ali Kay, and her husband have reportedly been friends with Candice for years, even hosting a luncheon for "Mama and Tata" in California back in 2017.

Candice and Brandon Miller's relationship

Many considered Brandon and Candice Miller millennial royalty; making their means by way of social media and status.

Most of the couple's income came from Brandon's real estate dealings, after taking over his father's firm.

Candice Miller, Eva Chen (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Despite reports of Candice marrying for money, the couple had known each other since childhood.

The couple dated for one year before Brandon proposed, according to a lifestyle blogger who wrote about the party. Once married, they then had two daughters together.

Brandon Miller's financial problems

When the pandemic hit, his real estate business suffered as the market plunged. He then began borrowing more than he could handle.

In one transaction, according to the New York Times, he took over a land lease near the High Line in Manhattan that would require annual payments of more than $2 million, (according to a person familiar with the transaction).

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: (L-R) Candice Miller, Marcella Hymowitz, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Youth America Grand Prix at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Image Expand

He then borrowed $1.5 million against it, according to public filings and people familiar with the transaction.

Brandon Miller quickly found himself in a financial free-fall.

What happened to Brandon Miller?

According to the New York Times, Miller died by suicide while his wife and children were on vacation on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Suffolk County officials told the Times that Miller wrote an email explaining that a business deal he had hoped would ease the family’s financial strain had failed.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - JULY 18: Candice Miller attends the Hamptons Magazine & London Jewelers Host A Luxury Shopping Afternoon at Topping Rose House on July 18, 2018 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hampt Expand

The note also mentioned two life insurance policies he left behind totaling about $15 million.

It's unclear what exactly Candice Miller is up to these days since the loss of her husband, but it is likely that the next chapter will look a lot different from the past.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or text HOME to 741- 741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.