What happened to Candice, Brandon Miller? The story of 'keeping up with appearances' gone wrong

The Brief: A real estate developer and father of two, took his own life after several reported botched financial dealings in NYC. Candice Miller, lifestyle ‘Mama & Tata’ influencer and mother of two who lived in the Hamptons with her husband Brandon recently deleted all of her social media platforms following the news. Many believe that Candice had no idea about her husband's business dealings despite showing off her lavish lifestyle online.



Many are trying to figure out what happened to "The Millers", the seemingly perfect New York influencer family who lived in the Hamptons.

The buzz comes weeks after father, husband and real estate developer Brandon Miller, 43, was found unresponsive inside his Porsche while his wife and daughter were on vacation.

According to multiple reports, including one from The New York Times, Brandon reportedly had many botched investments and dealings that he tanked the family's riches.

Jump to: Mama & Tata | Candice and Brandon Miller's relationship | What happened to Brandon Miller | Timeline of events

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our "Best Dressed" With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Expand

A businessman familiar with the Southampton social scene told The Post, that "a lot of people are renting big houses [and] going into debt to throw parties in an effort to get into the really rich circles with billionaires like Michael Rubin and Michael Loeb, and the Millers were like that."

He added that "they [the Millers] weren’t quite in the top tier."

Nonetheless, the couple was well known within the Hamptons social scene.

Beachfront homes in Southampton, New York, US, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mama & Tata

The couple was most known for Candice Miller's "Mama & Tata" platform, the lifestyle mommy-blog that has since been taken down.

She is also the founder of the fashion label, Black Iris.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - JULY 18: Candice Miller attends the Hamptons Magazine & London Jewelers Host A Luxury Shopping Afternoon at Topping Rose House on July 18, 2018 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hampt Expand

"Mama & Tata" started as a way to provide fashion and decorating tips to wealthy women.

On the platform, Candice would show off her expensive vacations, lavish dinners, and high-society social events--including the couple's exorbitant wedding and vowel renewal in the Hamptons.

Candice and Brandon Miller's relationship

Many considered Brandon and Candice Miller millennial royalty; making their own means by way of social media.

Most of the couple's income came from Brandon's real estate dealings, after taking over his father's firm.

Despite reports of Candice marrying for money, the couple had known each other since childhood.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Candace Miller and Brandon Miller attend The Bridge 2018 at The Bridge on September 15, 2018 in Bridgehampton, NY. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The couple dated for one year before Brandon proposed, according to a lifestyle blogger who wrote about the party. Once married, they then had two daughters together.

The couple's lavish lifestyle was no secret.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary themed party in the backyard of their 5,500-square-foot vacation home in the Hamptons in 2019.

Waterfront Houses are seen on September 30, 2020 in Southampton, New York. - Beach umbrellas are in back garages as temperatures cool, but wealthy New Yorkers are staying in the Hamptons beyond summer. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BE Expand

The event was raved about by blogs, entertainment outlets and other influencers.

Guests reportedly arrived to a romantic setting on the grass by the pool, with fairy lights and candles everywhere amid the sunset.

Brandon Miller financial problems

Some say Candice made it harder for Brandon and his financial problems because she flaunted their wealth online so much.

When the pandemic hit, his real estate business suffered as the market plunged. He then began borrowing more than he could handle.

Candice Miller, Eva Chen (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In one transaction, according to the New York Times, he took over a land lease near the High Line in Manhattan that would require annual payments of more than $2 million, (according to a person familiar with the transaction).

He then borrowed $1.5 million against it, according to public filings and people familiar with the transaction.

Brandon Miller quickly found himself in a financial free-fall.

The Times reports that by last fall, he was in so much debt, that he started to cry at a conference table during a business meeting in Midtown.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: (L-R) Candice Miller, Marcella Hymowitz, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Youth America Grand Prix at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Image Expand

The report also noted that a private equity firm lent Miller’s company $36 million, however, and never received a repayment.

His financial problems quickly began to snowball, and he found himself in a financial crunch.

In another instance, a friend reportedly invested $1 million with Miller for a Brooklyn real estate development, but he never paid him back and the deal flopped.

Eventually, Miller stopped paying some of the family’s bills and leveraged the family’s Hamptons home by taking on multiple mortgages.

What happened to Brandon Miller?

According to the New York Times, Miller died by suicide while his wife and children were on vacation on Italy’s Amalfi Coast (Suffolk County officials).

Suffolk County officials told the Times that Miller wrote an email explaining that a business deal he had hoped would ease the family’s financial strain, had failed.

Candice allegedly confronted her husband about the financial documents before the incident, but he had assured her things were under control.

Sunset Beach in Montauk, New York, US, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite reports that Candice could somehow be to blame for her family's misfortune, one socialite told the Post that none of what happened was Candice's fault, saying "No way. Brandon clearly thought he was going to jail for embezzlement, and he decided this was his way out."

Several reports say that the couple maintained a traditional separation of duties--she took care of the children, and he handled the money.

Timeline of events according to the New York Times

June 28: Brandon Miller texted his wife to tell her the deal intended to ease their money crisis had closed, according to two people familiar with the situation.

June 30: Police were notified that a carbon monoxide alarm had gone off at the Millers’ home. Officials found Mr. Miller unconscious in a white Porsche Carrera that he had rigged to poison himself.

They also found a photo of him, his wife and their children in the car next to him.

July 3: After being rushed to a hospital and placed on life support, Miller passed away.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our "Best Dressed" With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Expand

In an email left for his wife, Miller admitted he had lied about the business deal. The Times reports that he expressed his love for his wife and children, writing that he believed he was doing what was best for them and that he had always had dark feelings.

The note also mentioned two life insurance policies he left behind totaling about $15 million.

It's unclear what Candice Miller is up to these days since the loss of her husband, but it is likely that the next chapter will look a lot different from the past.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or text HOME to 741- 741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.