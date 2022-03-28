Cancun airport shooting fears cause panic among tourists

article

Panicked tourists scrambled to flee the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun after loud sounds were believed to be gunshots.

After investigating, the Mexican National Guard said there was no evidence of any gunshots and said the bangs may have occurred after someone knocked over three freestanding vertical display stands in the terminal.

Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling and rushing out of a terminal. Some left their luggage behind.

Others tried ducking behind pillars before emergency personnel ordered the building cleared.

Flights were briefly suspended in the confusion.

Warning: Explicit language in the video below.

Cancun has been plagued by recent violence.

In June of 2021, an American tourist was injured in a deadly shooting on a Cancun beach.

In November, gunfire erupted on a beach in the resort town leaving two people dead.

In December, men on jet skis opened fire on a Cancun beach.