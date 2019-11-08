Can you beat "The Escape Game"?

The Escape Game – New York is one of the city’s newest and immersive escape room experiences.

With 60 minute sessions, you can play the games with up to 8-12 friends. You can trying to race the mob to steal the secret gold in ‘Gold Rush,’ go back in time an escape from your childhood playground, break out of prison, and many other game scenarios. You can get clued in by game guides, or race against the clock with your team.

Good Day Wake Up’s very own Kerry Drew, Bianca Peters, and Ryan Kristafer gave The Escape Game their best shot.

