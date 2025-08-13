Can my child bring their cell phone to school in NYC this year?

article

The Brief Beginning this school year, students in New York City public schools will not be able to use their cell phones during the school day. Cell phones must be stored away from "bell-to-bell." Students caught using their device could have them confiscated.



Cell phones in schools have become a highly debated topic across the country as school districts continue to enforce stricter policies, while parents push the need for safety and emergencies.

Here's the latest cell phone update for New York City, and what it means for students in public schools.

Cell phones in NYC schools

What we know:

New York City Public Schools say students are not permitted to use personal internet-enabled electronic devices during the school day.

The policy will begin in the 2025-26 school year in accordance with New York State law to create "distraction-free schools."

It includes cell phones, laptops, tablets, and portable music and entertainment systems, but does not restrict the use of school-issued devices or approved exceptions.

Is it a cell-phone ban?

Dig deeper:

Students are still allowed to bring their devices to school, but they must be stored away during the school day.

Storage methods, including school-assigned personal or shared lockers, individual cell phone pouches, or another secure storage system, will be provided by schools.

"Backpacks alone are not considered a sufficient storage option, unless they are kept in a closet or cubby that cannot be accessed by students without permission or if the devices themselves are stored inside a special storage pouch that can be placed inside a backpack," the school district said.

Can phones be used during lunch?

What they're saying:

The district says that the policy applies from "bell-to-bell," which covers all instructional and non-instructional time, including homeroom periods, lunch, recess, and study hall sessions.

After-school activities are not explicitly covered under the policy, but schools can further restrict device usage.

Reaching your child during the school day

What you can do:

Schools must provide at least one method for parents to contact their children during an emergency.

Your child will also be allowed to use their device to contact you if a principal or school staff member has been informed of an emergency involving your child.

For emergencies at school, staff will contact the students' families directly.

Breaking the policy

What's next:

Students who use their device without permission during the school day could be subject to progressive discipline, including conferences with parents, removal from the classroom and even confiscation of their device.

"Note that students cannot be suspended solely for accessing personal internet-enabled electronic devices in violation of school policy—however, repeated refusal to surrender or store a personal device may result in a suspension," the district said.