Cameron Mathison battling cancer

Former soap opera star Cameron Mathison has announced that he is battling cancer.

Cameron Mathison revealed that he is battling renal cancer in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer," Mathison said.

He says he has surgery set for September 12 and asked for "positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with.

The former "All My Children" star currently hosts "Home and Family" on the Hallmark Channel.