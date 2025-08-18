Gen Alpha slang words like ‘skibidi’ added to Cambridge Dictionary: 'We are so cooked'

The Brief Cambridge Dictionary has added more than 6,000 new words, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang like "skibidi," "delulu" and "tradwife." New workplace terms such as "mouse jiggler," "work wife" and "work spouse" also made the list, reflecting post-pandemic office culture. The update sparked mixed reactions online, with some calling it the natural evolution of language and others joking that "we r so cooked."



The language of the internet is no longer confined to social media feeds. The Cambridge Dictionary has added more than 6,000 new words and phrases, with viral slang from Gen Z and Gen Alpha now officially recognized.

The update has sparked lively conversation online. One TikTok user joked, "Let the universe explode," while another wrote, "We r so cooked." Whereas some welcomed the additions as proof that English is flexible and ever-evolving.

Others noted that the rapid pace of change can leave older generations struggling to keep up.

Words added to the Cambridge Dictionary

Among the new entries are "skibidi," "delulu" and "tradwife." Skibidi, a phrase tied to the chaotic " Skibidi Toilet '' video series, is now widely used with a mocking or negative tone.

What does ‘Skibidi’ mean?

"Skibidi" originally comes from a trending Arabic song. However, it started gaining more recognition from the viral " Skibidi Toilet '' Youtube Shorts series by Alexey Gerasimov with a storyline around human-headed toilets, according to Forbes . Although it has no set meaning and can be used interchangeably, the Skibidi Toilet plot portrays it as something evil, giving the word a negative connotation.

Delulu, short for "delusional," often describes someone who is overly optimistic or obsessed in a playful way. Tradwife, a blend of "traditional" and "wife," refers to women who embrace conventional stay-at-home roles.

These once-niche internet jokes and labels now sit alongside standard English, highlighting how online culture quickly reshapes the way people speak.

What is Gen Alpha?

Gen Alpha refers to those born between 2010 and 2024. To put it into perspective, the oldest members of this generation are only 15 years old.

As Gen Alpha reached an age where slang and trends became ever so important, they quickly developed their own from popular memes and videos across the internet.



Pandemic slang terms

The dictionary also recognized how work has changed since the pandemic. New entries include "mouse jiggler," the software or device that keeps a cursor moving to appear active online. Phrases like "work wife" and "work spouse" have also been added to reflect close, supportive relationships between colleagues.

Not all the additions are slang.

Some reflect new ways of living and feeling. "Brain flossing" describes the act of unwinding with immersive 8D audio, while "vibecession" captures the sense that the economy is struggling even when data looks positive.

Shorthand guide to Gen Alpha terms

Skibidi: bad, uncool, often tied to viral internet culture

Delulu: playfully delusional, overly optimistic or obsessed

Tradwife: traditional stay-at-home wife role

Sigma: admired, independent, confident

Beta: weak, passive

Mewing: looking attractive or showing off a sharp jawline

Fanum tax: playfully stealing food

Sus: suspicious or weird

Negative aura: giving off bad energy

Mad lit: stylish or exciting