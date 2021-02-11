Calls for NY Health Commissioner to testify over nursing home COVID deaths

Republican State Assembly members are calling out Democrats for, so far, failing to sign a petition requiring state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to testify about the nearly 15,000 nursing home deaths in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans say they want to subpoena Zucker about the deaths, and they want his words ot be legally binding.

This follows the explosive report released last month by state Attorney General Letitita James, blasting Governor Andrew Cuomo, the state Health Department and some nursing homes for their handling of residents during the pandemic.

"People like to talk the talk about accountability," said State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne. "Now they need to walk the walk.'

"This is not partisan, not a political witch hunt, it's about holding people accountable and putting in policies to make sure this never happens in the future," said State Assemblyman Will Barclay.

Relatives of people who are still living in nursing homes say that some facilities are still putting their residents in danger.

"Extreme staff shortages, lack of protocols, protocols not being followed," said Gelsey Randazzo Markese of Rochester, whose grandmother was in a nursing home. "From personal experience I can attest to PPE not being worn, PPE being left in hallways."

FOX 5 NY reached out to the state Health Department, Governor Cuomo's office and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for comment, but we have not heard back.