Calls for investigation into video of arrest on Long Island

A viral video of a handful of Freeport police officers arresting an alleged fugitive has caught the attention of local officials and people across the nation.

Nassau County officials have called on the District Attorney to review the case, as some say the video shows a clear case of excessive force.

“Take a deep breath, let’s remain calm,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. “Let’s remain patient. Let the DA’s office do their job. This is not the time to prejudge, let’s not rush to prejudgement here.”

Authorities say that the man being arrested in the video, 44-year-old Akbar Rogers, refused to surrender and led police on a chase after they attempted to arrest him.

Officials say that Rogers, who has a lengthy criminal history, was reaching for his waistband and resisting arrest. However, in the video, Rogers can be heard calling for help.

The President of the Freeport Police Benevolent Association says he stands behind his officers and is confident that once all facts are present it will be clear they did their jobs in accordance with the law.