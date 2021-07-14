California to pay back 100% of rent for low income renters impacted by the pandemic

It’s the largest renter assistance program in the nation, $5.2 billion will go towards helping California renters who were affected by the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles Wednesday promoting the state’s $5.2 billion renters program that will pay back 100% of rent for low-income renters impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the plan, all prospective rent for several months into the future will also be paid off by the state.

The plan also includes $2 billion for past-due water and utility bills and more money than ever for tenant legal assistance. The governor said the state could pay back rent from as far as April 2020.

"With robust COVID rental protections and the largest rent relief program of any state in the nation, we’re protecting millions of struggling Californians worried about keeping a roof over their heads or making next month’s mortgage by covering 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments, as well as overdue water and utility bills," the governor stated.

Newsom said that renters who applied during the state's previous program and received 25% or 80% of their owed rent do not need to apply again.

"We are automatically topping that off, you don't have to come back and reapply. We're taking care of everybody that went through that other program and providing 100%,'' he said.

The program is part of the state's 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which was signed by Newsom on Monday.

This funding is in addition to Newsom extending the state’s eviction moratorium, according to his office.

Newsom urged people to apply as soon as possible to ensure they receive the money before the eviction moratorium expires on Sept. 30. He added that there was only a slim chance that it would be extended again.

According to Newsom, over $1 billion in rental assistance has been requested through the state administered program to date.

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program has so far received 108,801 applications. Renters and landlords can apply for relief at HousingIsKey.org.

