California to end mask mandate Wednesday, but not all counties are ditching masks

California will soon move on from the indoor mask mandate.

This comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced earlier in February that the state's indoor mask mandate will expire after Tuesday, February 15.

But before you start to consider ditching the masks, a major caveat Californians must take into account is that local governments can continue to continue their own version of the indoor mask mandates.

WHICH COUNTIES ARE NOT ENDING INDOOR MASK MANDATES?

Here are notable counties that announced it will not align with the state's decision to ditch the indoor mask mandate:

Los Angeles County

Santa Clara County

As for Southern California counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are aligning with the state's decision to part with the indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday, February, 16. In Los Angeles County, all indoor public settings are still required to have everyone mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer explained the county's indoor masking rule will remain in place until the county's virus-transmission rate falls to the "moderate" level, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and stays there for two weeks.

Ferrer said on Tuesday that the county's rate is declining, and at the current pace, it should reach the "moderate" level by March 16, meaning the indoor mask requirement could be lifted by March 30.

Prior to letting the mandate expire after February 15, Newsom's office brought back the statewide indoor mask requirement in December 2021 after the omicron variant cases surged across California. The state extended the mask mandate in January 2022 before announcing earlier in the month that it will expire after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the governor's office, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings. Californians, regardless of the county they live in, must still mask up in K-12 schools, public transportation and nursing homes.

