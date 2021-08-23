Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:30 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:33 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 PM EDT, Sussex County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:31 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:17 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:49 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Essex County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

California man broke into thousands of iCloud accounts to steal nude images, feds say

By AP Author
Published 
Data Breaches
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - A Southern California man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos and videos in an effort to steal images of nude young women, federal authorities said.

Hao Kuo Chi, 40, of La Puente, has agreed to plead guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Chi admitted that he impersonated Apple customer support staff in emails that tricked unsuspecting victims into providing him with their Apple IDs and passwords, according to court records cited by the Times.

He gained unauthorized access to photos and videos of at least 306 victims across the U.S., most of them young women, he acknowledged in his plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Tampa, Fla.

Chi said he hacked into the accounts of about 200 of the victims at the request of people he met online. Using the moniker "icloudripper4you," Chi marketed himself as capable of breaking into digital accounts, he admitted in court papers.

He faces up to five years in prison for each of the four crimes.

