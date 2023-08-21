California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with local leaders, first responders as Tropical Storm Hilary hits state

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, met with impacted communities across the southern part of the state Sunday night as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall.

The storm, which was preceded by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at approximately 2:41 p.m. PT on Sunday, is expected to continue unleashing damaging rain and winds throughout the area on Monday, according to FOX Weather.

Newsom expanded the number of counties under a state of emergency to ensure that more communities can access the support, services and resources needed in response to the storm, the governor's office said in a statement. He also issued additional emergency orders to give care facilities more flexibility to care for patients during the storm.

The governor spoke with local leaders, first responders leading recovery efforts and President Biden to address the ongoing impact of Hilary and the earthquake that struck Sunday afternoon.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS FEEL MAGNITUDE 5.1 EARTHQUAKE AS TROPICAL STORM HILARY DESCENDS ON REGION

A broken tree limb partially blocks a road as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The State Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is activated 24/7, at the direction of the governor, and the state is closely monitoring the impacts of rain, wind, flash flooding and potential power outages. Officials are coordinating with state agencies to offer resources in preparation for other potential impacts of the storm, including tornadoes, earthquakes and earthquake aftershocks.

California has also activated its Medical and Health Coordination Center to monitor and arrange response efforts, and has issued an alert to all health facilities in the state.

The allocation of emergency resources across southern California and the Central Valley will continue amid the ongoing impacts of Hilary, Newsom's office said.

FILE-California Governor Gavin Newsom (L), Wade Crowfoot, CNRA Secretary (R), and Chuck Bonham, CDFW Director (2-L) walk along the Lower Yuba River to the Daguerre Point Dam in Marysville, California, on May 16, 2023. (JOHN G. MABANGLO/POOL/AFP via G Expand

These resources include having medical assistance teams and medical assets on standby, the Flood Operations Center coordinating the distribution of more than 300,000 sandbags for flood-fighting efforts, the California National Guard prepositioning more than 350 soldiers and two dozen high water vehicles, and firefighters and rescue teams being deployed across impacted areas.

TROPICAL STORM HILARY BATTERS CALIFORNIA WITH DANGEROUS FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, POWER OUTAGES

California is coordinating with Target, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, CVS Health and other retailers and grocery stores to make sure essential supplies are available and emergency contingency plans are activated. The state is also coordinating with fuel suppliers, utility providers and telecommunications companies to maintain essential services.

Workers attempt to unclog a drain on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Newsom's office also announced a partnership with Uber to offer discounted rides to shelters, with the cap set at $40 off.