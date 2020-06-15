Expand / Collapse search

California father accused of driving off cliff with young daughters inside vehicle

By Mary Stringini
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

California father accused of driving off cliff with daughters inside vehicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A father near San Diego is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young daughters inside the vehicle. 

A woman called police on Saturday saying the man took the children, who are both reportedly 2 years old, and threatened to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge.

Minutes later, officers arrived and went down a cliff where they found the father and one of his daughters outside of a truck, which was upside down in the water.  

The second daughter was rescued from the wreckage.

Medics rushed all three to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was taken into custody for attempted murder. Their identities have not yet been released.