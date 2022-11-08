Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez granted $1M bail in attempted murder case

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge on Tuesday granted former UFC champ Cain Velasquez bail in his attempted murder case, according to TMZ.

Velasquez's bail was set at $1 million. He was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the alleged victims.

Velasquez, 40, has been behind bars for eight months and had been previously denied bail three times, most recently in July.

RELATED: Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez breaks silence as he faces attempted murder charges

He was arrested in San Jose on Feb. 20 after prosecutors said he chased and shot Harry Goularte Jr., who allegedly molested Velasquez's son at a daycare center run by Goularte's mother.

New details emerged in the case during a preliminary hearing for Velasquez Monday.

Police Officer Nathaniel Rodriguez testified Velasquez told him that his son wasn't the only victim of molestation and that other children were also abused at the daycare, according to the East Bay Times.

To date, only one victim is detailed in the criminal charge against Goularte.

Velasquez faces 20 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder and other firearm-related charges.