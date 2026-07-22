Cab driver shot in the face in Brooklyn; NYPD searching for gunman

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The Brief A 21-year-old livery cab driver was shot in the face after a passenger demanded his cash and vehicle keys. The incident occurred early on the morning of July 11 outside 525 Park Avenue in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood. The NYPD has released video footage of the suspect and is asking the public to come forward with any information to help identify him.



A suspect is wanted for shooting a livery cab driver earlier this month and the NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify him.

What we know:

Police say the suspect entered a livery cab outside 525 Park Avenue on July 11 and aggressively demanded the vehicle's keys and cash from the 21-year-old driver.

When the victim exited the vehicle, the suspect reportedly shot him in the face before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have released video footage of the individual they believe is responsible for the violent attempted carjacking, which occurred in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

What you can do:

The NYPD is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding this incident to contact the police immediately.