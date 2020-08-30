Bystanders stop brazen rape attempt on UES subway platform

Police are searching for a man caught on a shocking video attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

Police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday night inside of the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for a Q train when the suspect pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, and began attempting to rape her, only stopping when a crowd of bystanders formed.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, a black Afro and facial hair, last seen wearing sunglasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark cargo pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.