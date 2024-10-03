Bystander shot by NYPD in Brooklyn subway station files $80M claim

Attorneys representing Gregory Delpeche, a bystander who was shot by police last month at the Sutter Avenue L train station in Brooklyn, are demanding $80 million in damages from the city.

Delpeche was one of four people injured during the incident, which occurred when police opened fire on a man allegedly wielding a knife. A bullet struck Delpeche in the head, requiring part of his skull to be removed to relieve brain swelling.

"Mr. Delpeche has a long road ahead of him, and the city, NYPD, and these individual officers are responsible," said Keith White, an attorney representing Delpeche, in a statement. "Since the mayor and police brass felt it necessary to commend the officers in this shooting instead of doing the right thing and checking on the welfare of Mr. Delpeche, we have to seek justice via the courts."

The city has yet to comment on the claim.