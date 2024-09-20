NYPD releases body camera footage of Brooklyn subway shooting

The NYPD has released body camera video from the police shooting inside a Brooklyn subway station last weekend.

The shooting left four people injured, including the suspect, an officer and two innocent bystanders.

Authorities say the incident began when 37-year-old Derrell Mickles charged at officers with a knife while on the platform of the Sutter Avenue subway station in Brownsville.

In the video, the officers can be seen following Mickles onto the subway after he allegedly jumped the turnstile fare for the train twice.

Officers repeatedly demanded that Mickles put down a knife in his hand before shooting him with a taser, which does not appear have an effect.

Mickles then charges at one of the officers, briefly stopping with the knife visible in his hand, before the officers open fire, wounding him.

The shooting also injured 49-year-old Gregory Delpeche, who was struck in the head by a bullet and remains hospitalized. Also injured were a NYPD officer, who was shot near his armpit and is expected to recover, and a 26-yea-rold woman who was grazed by a bullet.

Mickles was arraigned Friday via Zoom from a hospital bed.

He had pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges, including criminal assault, possession of a weapon and menacing.

The NYPD has been facing increasing calls for accountability in the wake of the shooting, including from members of Delpeche's family.

"Make no mistake, the only bullets fired were those of the New York City Police Department," said Nicholas Liakas, an attorney representing Delpeche's family. "This unnecessary tragedy could have been avoided had they employed proper de-escalation measures."

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said tha the shooting was not about fare evasion, but about public safety.

This is a breaking news report. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and details.