Bystander intervention training offered in response to Anti-Asian attacks in NYC

Following several violent attacks targeting Asian Americans in New York City, leaders from Queens Public Library and the city’s Commission on Human Rights are teaching bystander intervention training.



The virtual training sessions are meant for the AAPI community and its allies.



"We really want to avoid these situations and we want people to intervene to help as much as possible," says Cathy Chen, the Assistant Director of Programming and Operations, New Americans Program at Queens Public Library.

One of the latest incidents occurred in Hell’s Kitchen. An Asian American woman was violently beaten and kicked while she was on her way to church. The video shows three men watching the assault and not intervening. One member of the building staff at 360 W 43rd St is seen closing the door on the victim. Police say no 911 calls were made.



Training leaders tell FOX 5, they want to give community members the tools so they know how to react and de-escalate situations.

"We can distract, we can document, we can delegate," says Sam Yang, from the NYC Citizens Commission of Human Rights.



Community leaders also encourage people to report incidents so police can keep track of where they are taking place. The bystander intervention training sessions will continue to be offered in English, Korean, and Chinese in an effort to reach more people.