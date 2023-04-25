Buy Buy Baby shuts down as Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy

Popular baby product retailer Buy Buy Baby is closing its doors after parent company Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy, leaving expectant parents on Long Island and beyond looking at empty shelves and uncertain futures.

As shoppers tried to scout out sales at the Garden City store on Tuesday, they were met with disappointment and frustration as many shelves sat bare.

One shopper expressed her dismay, stating, "I think it’s unfortunate for new parents," while another blamed Amazon for the retailer’s demise, saying, "It’s horrible."

However, Buy Buy Baby is just one example of a chain struggling to adapt to the rise of online shopping and the after-effects of the supply chain shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bankruptcy paperwork confirms that liquidation sales will start on Wednesday, with returns and exchanges processed until the end of May, and all stores expected to close by the end of June.

"Especially with the advent of Target and Amazon and shopping from home, I think that people are less likely to go to the big box stores," said Mommy Poppins writer Jaime Tomeo-Sumersille.

Fortunately, there are still a handful of mom-and-pop shops on Long Island that cater to expectant parents. ANB Baby, which recently opened in Wantagh, may not offer Buy Buy Baby’s signature 20-percent off coupons, but they do have a loyalist program and carry just as much if not more for expectant parents.

Owner Ari Goodman emphasized that ANB Baby is focused on educating and providing a great product assortment for customers, and although shopping online is easy, there’s nothing like the experience of being in a physical store.