Woman sexually assaulted in subway station mezzanine: NYPD

article

Police are looking for the suspect who sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman inside the mezzanine of the Central Avenue subway station.

The NYPD said officers received the call on Friday at approximately 7:35 p.m. after the suspect grabbed the woman's buttocks before leaving the station.

Police say the woman was not injured.

Featured article

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9" with a light complexion and slim build. Police say he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, tan pants with various painted colors on them, and tan sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).