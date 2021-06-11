Bus removed from Brooklyn brownstone after crash

After several days, the MTA finally removed the bus that smashed into a brownstone in Brooklyn on Monday.

Crowds gathered and cheered as a tow truck pulled the bus from the building.

The removal of the bus comes days after the driver somehow lost control of the B49 bus that then slammed through the front of the building on Lincoln Road.

Surveillance video leaked this week from inside the bus appears to show the driver struggling as he tries to regain control of the bus.

And while there are still many questions about what happened, most neighbors say they are glad the bus is finally gone.

The MTA has not said whether or not they have spoken with the bus' drivers. Meanwhile, the Department of Buildings tells FOX 5 NY that the building's owner is working with those displaced to remove any personal items currently inside the building.

There is no word on how long it will take to complete all these repairs.

