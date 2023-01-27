Bus crashes into NJ home

A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey on Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Terrace Pl. and Passaic Ave. just after 9 a.m.

There were reports that no students were on the bus, but the local police had not confirmed that information.

There was no word on any injuries to the driver or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

A video from SkyFOX showed the front of the bus had crashed right through a brick exterior wall of the home and was partially inside.

The back door of the bus was opened as police investigated. The bus had Phoenix Transportation on the side of it.

PSEG was called to the scene to deal with power issues.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.