Bus driver arrested in fatal Brooklyn crash that killed 11-year-old girl

By
Published  February 6, 2026 8:37am EST
Crime and Public Safety
11-year-old girl hit by school bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

An 11-year-old girl was struck by a school bus at 3:05 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 5, at 23rd and Bath Avenue, police report.

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old girl, Amira Aminova, was fatally struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.
    • The 62-year-old driver was initially questioned, then later arrested and charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.
    • Investigators say the driver did not remain at the scene; the crash remains under investigation.

BROOKLYN - A 62-year-old school bus driver has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Amira Aminova, was struck around 3:05 p.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Bath Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police said the school bus failed to properly navigate the intersection and struck the child. 

Amira was then rushed to a nearby hosipital, where she was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

The driver, Wawa Aurelus, of Brooklyn, was initially taken into custody for questioning Thursday evening. 

At the time, police said no arrest had been made. 

Later, authorities confirmed Aurelus was arrested and charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.

Investigators previously said the driver did not remain at the scene following the crash.

Surveillance video, Citizen App footage, and SkyFOX aerials captured the aftermath as emergency crews responded and police closed off the area to investigate.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police.

