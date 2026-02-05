11-year-old girl hit by school bus in Brooklyn pronounced dead at hospital, NYPD reports
BROOKLYN - A school bus driver fled the scene after hitting an 11-year-old girl crossing the street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Female hit while crossing street
What we know:
An 11-year-old girl was struck by a school bus at 3:05 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 5, at 23rd and Bath Avenue.
She was hit by the bus while she was crossing the street.
The 62-year-old driver did not remain at the scene after the incident. The girl was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.
A person of interest is currently in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of the driver and the victim are currently uncomfirmed.
The location of the driver is also unknown at this time.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.