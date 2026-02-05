Expand / Collapse search
11-year-old girl hit by school bus in Brooklyn pronounced dead at hospital, NYPD reports

By
Published  February 5, 2026 5:02pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
BROOKLYN - A school bus driver fled the scene after hitting an 11-year-old girl crossing the street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Female hit while crossing street

What we know:

She was hit by the bus while she was crossing the street.

The 62-year-old driver did not remain at the scene after the incident. The girl was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

A person of interest is currently in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the driver and the victim are currently uncomfirmed.

The location of the driver is also unknown at this time.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklyn