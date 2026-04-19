Bus crash in Warren County injures Bronx students

The Brief A bus carrying passengers from multiple Bronx schools crashed Sunday morning in Diamond Point, New York. Four people were taken to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to Warren County law enforcement. Authorities say approximately 23 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash, including 17 students and six adults.



A bus carrying passengers from multiple Bronx schools crashed Sunday morning in Diamond Point, New York, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Diamond Point Road. The bus was reportedly traveling down Diamond Point Road when it failed to stop at an intersection, went off the road and struck multiple objects including trees, an outbuilding, a boat and a vehicle before coming to a stop.

Four people were taken to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to Warren County law enforcement. Authorities say approximately 23 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash, including 17 students and six adults.

Three of the injured passengers are being treated at Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries, while the bus driver was reportedly transported to Albany Medical Center with more serious injuries, though they are still described as non-life-threatening.

The remaining passengers were transported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a school bus provided by the Lake George Central School District.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the students, families and community members impacted by today’s school bus crash in Warren County," the American Red Cross said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY, adding that volunteers are "on the ground providing support" at the request of local emergency management.

What we don't know:

The specific schools involved have not yet been disclosed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, as well.