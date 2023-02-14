Bus and truck involved in crash on NJ Turnpike

article

A NJ Transit bus crashed into the back of a tanker truck on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth on Tuesday morning. It happened during the morning rush hour, causing back-ups.

There was a large police presence on the scene near Exit 13. It was unclear if any passengers were on the bus. It appeared at least one person was taken away on a stretcher from the scene.

The Tanker truck had Bay State Million Co. printed on the back. That is a Clifton-based food company.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.