Bus and truck involved in crash on NJ Turnpike

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 9:13AM
Elizabeth
NEW JERSEY - A NJ Transit bus crashed into the back of a tanker truck on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.  It happened during the morning rush hour, causing back-ups.

There was a large police presence on the scene near Exit 13.  It was unclear if any passengers were on the bus.  It appeared at least one person was taken away on a stretcher from the scene.

The Tanker truck had Bay State Million Co. printed on the back.  That is a Clifton-based food company.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.