Burglars make off with $400K in jewelry from Hamptons home

Police in the Hamptons are hunting for two people who made off with approximately $400,000 worth of jewelry from a home last month.

Surveillance camera video shows the masked burglars walking through the home in Southampton and even climbing over what appears to be a wall to make their escape. The flee in a waiting vehicle.

The theft occurred at a home on Halsey Neck Lane at about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.

There is a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

Cops say all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.