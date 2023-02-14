Burger King tests mozzarella, churro fries — but only in this town for now

article

Burger King customers will have a chance to test their tastebuds with a new variety of french fries.

The fast-food chain is currently testing its new "Fries, Your Way" menu that includes classic chicken, churro and mozzarella fries.

The churro fries are comprised of thin strips of fried pastry dough coated in cinnamon sugar and served warm. The mozzarella fries are breaded fry-shaped sticks served with marinara sauce.

However, the many options are only available in Columbus, Ohio, until mid-May. But the company hopes to expand the menu option nationwide if the testing goes well.

RELATED: Cardi B, Offset team with McDonald's for Valentine's Day meal for two

"As we know, COVID-19 has accelerated snacking (sweet & savory) throughout the day, and day-parts are blending as consumers redefine meal time to work around their schedules," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

By the way, the regular french fries will still remain on the menu.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

