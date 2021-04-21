Building fire on Upper East Side of Manhattan

Firefighters were working to put out a fire in an Upper East Side building on Wednesday morning.

It broke out inside the 2nd floor of a 4-story building on Second Ave. and E. 82nd St. The FDNY said the fire went to 3 alarms.

It started just before 8:30 a.m. and more than 100 firefighters were on the scene.

A video shot by a FOX 5 viewer showed flames shooting out of the building.

3 people were injured in the fire. The injuries appeared to be minor.

No other details were immediately available.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters