Bryant Park Winter Village reopens with shops, ice skating, street curling, igloos and more

New Yorkers can once again celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year" in Midtown.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is the city’s only free admission skating rink for people with ice skates. If you don’t, not to worry, skate rentals are available between $18 and $45.

Overlooking the rink is a towering winter lodge pop-up with hot drinks, s’mores, artisanal sausages, and cocktails.

Due to the pandemic, last year the village shops were only at 30% capacity, but now they are back with 170 various local vendors. From apparel to candles, and jewelry, it’s the perfect place to roam for holiday gift ideas.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

RELATED: Winter Village reopens at Bryant Park, with COVID changes

Advertisement

Also, you can experience ‘street curling’ - curling minus the ice. You can play with a group and enjoy a heated igloo, nestled next to a full bar. Packages start at $250.



Learn more about skate times, rentals, curling lane rentals, and local shop information at the Bank of America Winter Village website.