Winter Village reopens at Bryant Park, with COVID changes

A day before Halloween, Christmas has come early to New York City as the Winter Village at Bryant Park officially opened for its 19th season on Friday afternoon.

To help ensure everyone’s safety this year the Winter Village will be held completely outdoors in addition to enhanced protocols. Admission to the skating rink is free, but reservations must be made online in advance and face coverings will be required at all times.

While there will also be fewer shops to allow for proper social distancing and prevent overcrowding – four New York City minority-owned small businesses were provided rent-free booths by Bank of America. Annie Mae’s Sweet Café in Brooklyn is one of the businesses that got the opportunity and Chef Daniel Moore said she wouldn’t have been able to afford renting a shop in the Winter Village otherwise.

“Black businesses like myself we need the support of our community,” says Moore. “We need the support of every community…otherwise we will not be able to stay afloat during covid.”

Moore’s specialty is sweet potato cheesecake and the Winter Village is open daily from now until January 3rd -- so there’s plenty of time to pick up a treat for the holidays.

For more information, visit the Bryant Park website.

Advertisement