NYC schools walkout expected for pro-Palestinian rally in Bryant Park

A large scale, citywide, NYC school walkout is expected as students, teachers and staff head to Bryant Park for a pro-Palestinian rally on Thursday afternoon.

The Palestinian Youth Movement and other groups are calling for people to walk out of their workplaces, schools or other activities to join the 3 p.m. rally.

The group purports that over 100 high schools, several college campuses, and workers from New York and New Jersey will join them to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

The organizations hope to build a pollical climate that will "make Israel’s business of genocide unsustainable."

Schools Chancellor David Banks warned teachers about violating Education Department rules on political speech, according to Chalkbeat New York.

The rally comes during a week of several pro-Palestinian and Israeli demonstrations across New York City.

Featured article

On Tuesday, around 40 people chanted and demonstrated in Union Square, calling for a cease-fire and defending Hamas' slaughter one month ago of 1,400 Israeli's.

Earlier in the evening, a larger group marching across the Manhattan Bridge into Brooklyn protested against Israel and the United States.

They gathered in the late afternoon at City Hall, chanting – "Israel bombs, USA pays. How many kids have you killed today?"

Featured article

In Brooklyn, residents called on their congressional representative, Yvette Clarke, to support the House resolution for a cease-fire.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, pro-Israel supporters held a sit-in, calling on world leaders to get more aggressive about rescuing the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.

The group wore blindfolds with their hands tied behind their backs and a sign directed at the UN's Secretary General.