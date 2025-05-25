Free movies at Bryant Park are back this summer

article

The Brief Watch free movies at Bryant Park every Monday night, from June 9 to August 11. Some of the films included in the line-up this year include Good Will Hunting, Interstellar and The Godfather.



Free movie nights are back at Bryant Park.

Flicks under the stars

What we know:

This year marks the 32nd summer of movies being shown in Bryant Park.

The movies will be shown at 8 p.m. every Monday from June 9 to August 11.

The lawn opens at 5 p.m., weather permitting, and food and drink can be bought at the Hester Street Fair on the Fountain Terrace. There will also be drinks available at a bar tent near the screen, provided by Stout NYC.

Each film includes closed captioning.

Film line-up

June 9: Pretty in Pink

June 16: The Wood

June 23: Kinky Boots

June 30: Stand by Me

July 7: Good Will Hunting

July 14: Interstellar

July 21: Ghost

July 28: Pulp Fiction

August 4: Blades of Glory

August 11: The Godfather

Rules and restrictions

Chairs, tables and plastic ground coverings, such as tarps or sheets, are not permitted on the lawn. Dogs are also not permitted.

Blankets are permitted. Bags are also permitted, but are subject to inspection.

Movies will still be shown on rainy nights, but the lawn will be closed; seating will be available in the gravel path surrounding the lawn, as well as throughout the park itself. Movies will not be shown during thunderstorms.