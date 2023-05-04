Bryan Kohberger seen in new bodycam video as Washington State University releases additional videos, documents

Bryan Kohberger is seen pushing back at a Washington State University police officer after an October traffic stop in newly released bodycam video made public Thursday evening, giving a new glimpse at the prior life of a suspected quadruple murderer .

"I think you know why I stopped you," the officer tells Kohberger. "You ran the red light."

"What actually happened," Kohberger replies, "is I was stuck in the middle of the intersection. So I was forced to go to the left."

"Yeah I was behind you the whole time," the officer says. "You're not supposed to enter the intersection at all for that reason, because if the light turns red, then you're stuck in the intersection."

Kohberger claimed he was unfamiliar with how to drive through crosswalks because he was from a rural part of Pennsylvania .

"It never even occurred to me that was actually something wrong," Kohberger tells the officer.

The officer explains to Kohberger that under Washington state law , drivers can't enter an intersection unless there's enough space for their vehicle on the opposite side.

However, he asks her to explain the rules for him, a request that she accommodates.

"Can you explain that to me a little bit further," Kohberger, a 28-year-old with a master's degree in criminal justice, says to the officer during the encounter. "So in Pennsylvania, when you're stuck in an intersection, you have to make the left. What would the appropriate thing for me to have done been?"

"You're not supposed to block an intersection like that in Washington," she replies.

He was eventually let off with just a warning.

"I do apologize if I was asking you too many questions about the law," Kohberger says.

The release also includes officers banging on his apartment door on Dec. 30 – announcing their presence before serving a search warrant. He was already in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody by state police and the FBI at his parents' house that same day.

The school also made public previously unseen documents and an official letter from the school informing the suspected quadruple murderer and former Ph.D. criminology student that he is no longer welcome on campus.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. Their school is less than 10 miles from where Kohberger was studying.

The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead hours after a surviving housemate told police she heard strange noises and saw a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" leaving out the back door.

According to police in Moscow, Idaho, he allegedly went into their house at 4 a.m. and massacred them with a large knife. At least some were believed to have been sleeping at the start of the attack, according to the Latah County coroner.

Police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath at the scene where they recovered DNA from, which allegedly helped link Kohberger to the scene.

Police also identified the white Hyundai Elantra in which he was pulled over in October as the suspect vehicle in the November attack.

He is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26. He has not yet entered a plea.