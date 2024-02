At least 12 people were injured after a building fire in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY got a call saying there was a fire on the fourth floor of a 22-story building at 315 Sutter Ave. at 9:50 a.m. in Brownsville.

The fire was placed under control at 10:21 a.m.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.