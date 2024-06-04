Brooklyn's beloved 90-year-old school crossing guard retires
BROOKLYN - A 90-year-old school crossing guard in Brooklyn has announced her retirement.
Maggie Poston has been a crossing guard at PS 282 in Park Slope since the 1970s. Poston took the job at 44 years old.
Poston has been working on her corner at 6th Avenue and Lincoln Place for 46 years; since Jimmy Carter was president.
Parents and students had to say so long to Poston.
"Oh my God it breaks my heart," a parent said.
Poston decided that this school year would be her last.
"Until school's out, that's it," a mother said.
Years before this, Poston worked in retail at the Montgomery Ward, a department store that was shutting down its Brooklyn location.
A friend told Poston about an opening for a school crossing guard not too far from her home. So she figured, why not try it?
"I had to make my living. I had to pay my rent. I had to eat. Buy food," Poston said.
The rest is now history.