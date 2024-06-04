Brooklyn's beloved 90-year-old school crossing guard retires

A 90-year-old school crossing guard in Brooklyn has announced her retirement.

Maggie Poston has been a crossing guard at PS 282 in Park Slope since the 1970s. Poston took the job at 44 years old.

"It is time. There is always a time for everything. So my time is up." — Maggie Poston

Poston has been working on her corner at 6th Avenue and Lincoln Place for 46 years; since Jimmy Carter was president.

Parents and students had to say so long to Poston.

"Oh my God it breaks my heart," a parent said.

Poston decided that this school year would be her last.

"Until school's out, that's it," a mother said.

Years before this, Poston worked in retail at the Montgomery Ward, a department store that was shutting down its Brooklyn location.

A friend told Poston about an opening for a school crossing guard not too far from her home. So she figured, why not try it?

"I had to make my living. I had to pay my rent. I had to eat. Buy food," Poston said.

The rest is now history.