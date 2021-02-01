Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.)
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County

Brooklyn woman missing in snowstorm

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Canarsie
FOX 5 NY
article

Marrianie Pyrrhon Hudson (Via Notify NYC)

NEW YORK - New York City authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Brooklyn who went missing early Monday in the midst of a powerful snowstorm.

Marrianie Pyrrhon Hudson, 69, was last seen near Avenue J and East 80th Street in the Canarsie section just after 5:30 a.m.

Hudson has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to the alert.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. Hudson was wearing a burgundy coat, a navy blue skirt, and black boots.

If you see her, please call 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

major winter storm is hitting the New York City region. Some parts of Brooklyn have gotten more than 10 inches of snow through midday on Monday. 

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store