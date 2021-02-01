Brooklyn woman missing in snowstorm

article

New York City authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Brooklyn who went missing early Monday in the midst of a powerful snowstorm.

Marrianie Pyrrhon Hudson, 69, was last seen near Avenue J and East 80th Street in the Canarsie section just after 5:30 a.m.

Hudson has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to the alert.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. Hudson was wearing a burgundy coat, a navy blue skirt, and black boots.

If you see her, please call 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

A major winter storm is hitting the New York City region. Some parts of Brooklyn have gotten more than 10 inches of snow through midday on Monday.

Advertisement