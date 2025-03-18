Brooklyn Target store bans teen shoppers without an adult after fights, disruptions

The Brief A Target store in East Flatbush is now requiring all guests under 18 to be accompanied by an adult due to concerns over disruptive behavior. The store has received complaints from shoppers about chaotic and disruptive behavior, including shouting matches and physical fights that happen after school lets out. The policy follows similar restrictions at a nearby McDonald's, which recently banned individuals under 20 unless accompanied by an adult.



A Target store in Brooklyn is now prohibiting anyone under 18 from entering unless they are accompanied by an adult. The new rule comes in response to growing concerns over disruptions caused by groups of young people, particularly after school hours.

What we know:

The Target store on Flatbush Avenue in East Flatbush has implemented a new policy requiring all guests under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

The decision follows complaints from shoppers about chaotic and disruptive behavior, including shouting matches and physical fights that often take place when school lets out.

The backstory:

The new policy comes just weeks after a nearby McDonald's on Flatbush Avenue implemented a similar restriction, banning people under 20 from entering without an adult.

Business owners and residents have expressed concerns over large groups of young people gathering and causing disturbances in the area.

Some residents told us they believe the new rule will also cut down on shoplifting.

FOX 5 reached out to Target's corporate PR, but did not get a response.